Was Lucas Torreira simply the Wrong Man in the Right Place at a Right Time?

Torreira: the Wrong Man in the Right Place at a Right Time. by AI
When Arsenal announced the signing of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, fans were justifiably hyped. He seemed to have all that Arsenal needed at the base of the midfield, that steel and strength, the garra charrua of old Uruguayan warriors gone. He was young, good, and proved to be a fan favourite in due time.
And as it often is with these fairytales, tragedy was just beyond the door. Set to play as an advanced option in a midfield with no sense of identity under Unai Emery, Lucas Torreira was abused. We (and he) began to lose the sense of what he did best: patrolling in front of the defense and shielding.
Largely restored to his role in a midfield pivot by Mikel Arteta, untimely niggling injuries took its toll and never allowed him to secure a good run in the team.
But nothing was as devastating as his glaring deficiency in the new tactical setup under Arteta: the deepest midfielder without great physicality nor ball progression skills. Dani Ceballos fitted Arteta’s progressive preferences better and proved to be good enough defensively, despite his slight frame.
Torreira is fine at defending. He is fine at passing the ball — but he’s no Xavi. While he could work as a pure defensive midfielder, Torreira unfortunately lacks the height and raw physical strength that are so important for that role. He has found himself in a no man’s land: not quite tactically fitting but still good for first team football.
There’s not too much to be sad at. He’s only 24 now and can still play a decent role in the team. He is also a sellable asset and can more than return back the investment Arsenal made with him in the transfer market. It’s not a loss at all, just an example of how changing visions at a club can quickly make fan favourites redundant. The midfield churn continues — nobody is safe.
Agboola Israel
I have a feeling that we wont buy Thomas Partey. Arteta is probably going to use Elneny in the DM position next season.
I love Torrera. But he does not have the height required for a DM in the Premier league. We should not sell him. He is useful. we have many games to play.
Oh hell no…. Partey>Elneny…I think I’ll cry!!!
Unfortunately, as well as Torreira’s physical limitations for the EPL, he has never settled in London with his family, having issues with the climate and language.
It would be better for all concerned if Torreira is sold and the money reinvested in a Diawara or Roca.
looks like Roca is off to Atletico for 15m
Torreira is great in a defensive team or for defending a lead. He’s got a strong mentality and is great under that kind of pressure. He needs to be paired with a more physical CM to get the best from him imo. I like him but agree with the article, better to move him on and find players who fit better tactically, or are at least a bit more rounded/flexible.
Why are people specially English fans obsessed with physicality so much, what was the avg height of the best team ever seen in world?? Specially their midfield how many strong big wrestlers where they playing in the middle? What was the height of the player who actually invented the role? What is the height and body structure of the player who is currently the best in this role? (Hint one played for Chelsea and one plays for Chelsea) A player should be skilled to do the job. This is football not rugby. No wonder why England never win anything on the international level because of this obsession to prefer height, physicality and stamina prefered over skill and talent. It’s about time fans need to wake up and change their 1960s mind set.