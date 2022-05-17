Was Piers Morgan really right about Arsenal? (Opinion)

Piers Morgan has continually criticised Mikel Arteta, the January transfer window and the direction that the club is headed even when Arsenal were in a rich vein of form, and while I hate to admit it, he may have been proved right.

Piers wasn’t alone in being surprised that we ended up allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave without a replacement being brought in, and it is easy to agree with him on this one. You could potentially argue that Calum Chambers leaving without being replaced left us too light at the back also, as highlighted in our last two outings also.

This is a terrible transfer window for Arsenal.

One goal in the whole of January and we sell our best striker for NOTHING with no replacement. Madness. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

I was watching both.

Loved our resilience in coming from behind to win, but our main striker hasn't scored since Boxing Day, while @Auba is banging them in for fun at Barca. Losing him was a massive loss and so unnecessary. https://t.co/gl0a37zO8o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 24, 2022

I’m enjoying watching @Auba work his magic for Barca, whilst remaining incredulous & furious that Arsenal gave away such a wonderful world class striker. Trust the process, my a*se. https://t.co/1npMkCkVl7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2022

BREAKING: Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history. @Auba @m8arteta pic.twitter.com/wzdRDz1XUW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2022

It is the controversial journalist’s opinion on Arteta which has received a strong backlash throughout the campaign however, with him calling for us to try and take advantage of Chelsea’s recent ownership issues to try and lure Thomas Tuchel away from Stamford Bridge, before even calling for #ArtetaOut & #VieiraIn, which proves it wasn’t just the Spaniard’s inexperience which he disagreed with, whilst pointing out issues with the club’s disciplinary issues and style of play under the 40 year-old also.

Dressed like Tottenham.

Played like Tottenham.

Dreadful performance. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/fr0NISzyrT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2022

Why should I be trusting this process? #Arteta — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2022

Arsenal should break the bank for Thomas Tuchel.

We won’t, but we should. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2022

FT: 0-1. Excellent rearguard win by 10-man Arsenal. But our lack of a top striker, lack of a real captain/leader, and shocking lack of general team discipline all remain big problems. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 10, 2022

WHAT? Maybe wait until he achieves something? Why is he getting this now? https://t.co/xKv0ToCIku — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022

He even called out our dreadful record under Mikel in his column at TheSun back in January, calling for him to be sacked also.

He wrote: “For all his tough guy talk and endless “trust the process” bull****.

“He’s been in charge for two years and 114 matches now — and has a win record of just 53 per cent, less than Wenger’s, whose last decade was woeful, and Unai Emery’s.

“Yes, he won the FA Cup within months of taking over (thanks to two goals by Aubameyang). But for a club like Arsenal, it’s winning the Premier League and Champions League that matters and on which real success should be judged.

“In Arteta’s first half-season, we finished eighth. Last season, we finished eighth again and didn’t qualify for any European competition for the first time in 26 years.

“This season, despite Arteta splashing out £150million on new players, we’re sixth and already out of both domestic cups.

“If we don’t make the top four this season, and even that “achievement” seems such a lowly ambition for a supposed big club, then he shouldn’t be given a pay rise, he should be sacked.”

While many Arsenal fans have questioned Arteta’s role at Arsenal this season, mostly at the start of the campaign and probably during the last week, Piers has remained consistent with his criticisms of the young manager, and you have to admit, some of his opinions which many disagreed with at the time, now appear painfully true.

Patrick

