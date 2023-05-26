Was Saliba’s injury the only reason Arsenal collapsed in the title race?

Why did Arsenal not finish the season as they should have to win the Premier League? That’s a question we’ve all been pondering on these last few days. In response to “that” question, ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboe stated that Saliba’s picking up a back injury back in March in the Europa League round of 16, leading to his absence ever since, is the main reason Arsenal lost momentum and lost the league title race.
The Ivorian insinuated Arsenal were over depending on Saliba’s services, saying on Ladbrokes Fanzone, “The main problem with this team was what happened when one of the key members of the side was absent; there was a real difference to the starting line-up. For the first few months, everything was good; everyone was fit and playing well, but things got worse as the season went on, and the obvious big miss was, of course, William Saliba. They lost him, and things just didn’t look the same. Arsenal were almost lost on the pitch without him. That lack of strength is a key reason they lost the title race.”
Even if Saliba returns ahead of next season, he needs a capable backup, and Bayer Leverkusen’s centre-back, Edmond Tapsoba, who’s been linked, could be that.
Regardless, despite Arsenal failing to win the Premier League title in a season many believe they should have won, Eboue claims that for the last 20 years, this has been the best Arsenal season ever, saying, “This season, for Arsenal, was probably their best in 20 years—they were the best team in the league for so long, but regardless of how things worked out, this is Arsenal’s best team since they last won the title. Arsenal is in my blood; it’s as simple as this. Every week, I sit in front of my TV, and I’m watching them.”
We may well have had the best team since the Invincibles, but would that great team have fallen apart because just one important player was missing, like we did? Or do you think there were other factors as well?
Darren N
If 1 EPL debutant getting injured is the cause then that means we have built an extremely fragile team!
The actual reason is lack of development of the squad players
@PJ-SA
🎯…In a nutshell. Jus sayin
I think our lack of interchanging and hold-up plays in our front-line is the bigger reason of our collapse. Trossard and Martinelli were fluid in swapping their positions, whereas Jesus didn’t seem to be as smart and tactical in that aspect
Another possible reason is other teams might’ve analyzed the way we play and we didn’t have a dominant CF to vary our attacking methods. It didn’t happen to Guardiola’s team, maybe because Haaland gave them more options with his hold-up play, aerial ability and flicks
Odegaard and Jesus have been working hard to press, but the opposition can easily win the ball from our weak front-line pivot. Our midfielders and defenders seemed reluctant to pass the ball to Jesus, probably because they noticed that the opposition’s CBs could handle him easily
We wouldn’t need a stronger CF if Arteta’s system is as good as Guardiola’s, but I believe we have to be more pragmatic next season
You make a good point and I thought we were playing our most effective football with Nketiah up top. Jesus is a gifted footballer no doubt but plays as if he is still on the streets of Brazil. Eddie is a better striker imo
Nketiah has his own strengths, but I think he is also too rigid at swapping positions with Martinelli. Maybe Arteta can try Nketiah or Trossard again for the CF role in our last game
I think the players have to take some blame too, almost everyone lost form. Saka, Partey, Zinchenko etc. They were no longer influential, costly mistakes by our most reliable performers in Ramsdale, Partey etc. It seemed we couldn’t cope with the pressure. Yes our defense did fall apart in the absence of Saliba. Our game management did fail us also, the Liverpool and the W/ham game.
I think EPL proven players did take us to the next level last summer, there’s no denying that and that’s why I think we should continue to target those again this Summer.
We need to bring in proven winners, we need to bring in more experience, we need to bring within the EPL, we UCL proven quality. We’ve a lot of players with potential and we need to our transfer policy a bit and focus less on bringing unknown quantity. Am not our transfer policy has been a failure but we need players who will take us to the next level
*We need to change our transfer policy a bit*