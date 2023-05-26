Was Saliba’s injury the only reason Arsenal collapsed in the title race?

Why did Arsenal not finish the season as they should have to win the Premier League? That’s a question we’ve all been pondering on these last few days. In response to “that” question, ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboe stated that Saliba’s picking up a back injury back in March in the Europa League round of 16, leading to his absence ever since, is the main reason Arsenal lost momentum and lost the league title race.

The Ivorian insinuated Arsenal were over depending on Saliba’s services, saying on Ladbrokes Fanzone, “The main problem with this team was what happened when one of the key members of the side was absent; there was a real difference to the starting line-up. For the first few months, everything was good; everyone was fit and playing well, but things got worse as the season went on, and the obvious big miss was, of course, William Saliba. They lost him, and things just didn’t look the same. Arsenal were almost lost on the pitch without him. That lack of strength is a key reason they lost the title race.”

Even if Saliba returns ahead of next season, he needs a capable backup, and Bayer Leverkusen’s centre-back, Edmond Tapsoba, who’s been linked, could be that.

Regardless, despite Arsenal failing to win the Premier League title in a season many believe they should have won, Eboue claims that for the last 20 years, this has been the best Arsenal season ever, saying, “This season, for Arsenal, was probably their best in 20 years—they were the best team in the league for so long, but regardless of how things worked out, this is Arsenal’s best team since they last won the title. Arsenal is in my blood; it’s as simple as this. Every week, I sit in front of my TV, and I’m watching them.”

We may well have had the best team since the Invincibles, but would that great team have fallen apart because just one important player was missing, like we did? Or do you think there were other factors as well?

Darren N

