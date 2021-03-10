Was Sokratis the Arsenal mole? He is now….

At the end of last year, there was much discussion about who could the mole be in the Arsenal camp, leaking normally private conversations in the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta claimed to have fixed the problem after the winter transfer window, which would suggest it was either Sokratis, Ozil or Kolasinac. I personally would suggest it was Kolasinac, because he was the one player that we actually needed as cover for Tierney, but according to Sokratis’ teammate at Olympiacos, Bruma, has admitted that the big Greek has been revealing Arsenal’s secrets to his new club: “He has told us some secrets,” Bruma told Goal, “but I won’t tell you about any of them. It’s between us and Sokratis.

“Of course, he knows Arsenal’s locker room better than anyone.

“He is a player with a lot of experience, he’s played for Milan, Dortmund and Arsenal who are all great, great clubs.

“So Sokratis is a very good voice, he’s been helping a lot in the locker room and he’s been helping the team a lot with his experience. We are really pleased to have him here and I’m sure he’s going to be a big help on Thursday.”

So, I’m not sure what Sokratis could tell Olympiakos, except that we often make defensive errors and we can’t score goals, but then again all our opponents know that anyway…..

Can anyone suggest some Arsenal secrets he could have told them?