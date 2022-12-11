Was Southgate wrong to take Bukayo Saka off as England searched for an equaliser?

Last night was like a World Cup Final, with England, who were narrowly beaten in the Euroas Final, facing the current World Champions France, and everything was going very well until the 77th minute when the ex-Gunner Oli Giroud put France 2-1.

Immediately Gareth Southgate made two changes, including swapping Raheem Sterling on for Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal sstar was arguably the star England player at the tournament, wiith 3 goals and star ratings in every game he played.

Last night was no different as he was terrorizing Theo Hernandez and the French defence, and was once again the highest rated player in the England side, but off he went……

The ex-Liverpool pundit Jamie Carragher was incensed that Southgate should take off his best player.. He told Sky Sports: “He (Theo Hernandez) couldn’t handle Bukayo Saka, he was too much for Hernandez all game. I must admit I couldn’t believe that Gareth took him off. Even if we’d have got a goal and gone to extra-time, he was the player that every time we got the ball to him, it gets you on the edge of your seat.

“I thought it was a really strange decision. Obviously you’ve got to make subs to try and affect the game, but that was certainly the wrong one. I would have kept him on for every single second of that game and I’m sure Hernandez, when he saw him go off, breathed a huge sigh of relief.”

To make it worse, Sterling (who was on the pitch for nearly 20 minutes with the added time) had little impact on the Lions search for an equaliser, and only made 5 passes, of which 4 were successful) in his stint on the field.

Taking off Bukayo Saka for Raheem Sterling whilst chasing the game was truly undefendable from Gareth Southgate. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 10, 2022

Who else agrees that Southgate made a grave error by taking Saka off? It’s no wonder that he was crying at the end of the game….