Was that one mistake too many for Bernd Leno?

When will Arteta see sense on Leno?

Yet again we lose, yet again we fail to score, and yet again Leno is at fault.

So just how long are we Arsenal fans going to have to suffer by seeing poor results and players in our team who are just not fit enough to wear the Arsenal shirt!

Another disappointing home defeat to one of our rivals in the race for a European spot comes as no surprise, yet the way we lost just about sums up our season. And it confirms to me whether or not Leno is fit to be our number one or not!

Speaking to arsenal.com after our 1-0 defeat to Everton, Arteta showed full backing towards Bernd Leno though when he said;

“[I will tell him] that we all make errors, it’s part of football and you have to be prepared to lift yourself up and focus on the next challenge.”

And my response to that is yes, we do all make mistakes, but Leno has made more than enough over this season, in games that have cost us points and our position in the league and enough is enough!

After giving a chance to Mat Ryan last week against Fulham, and him only being beaten by an unfortunate penalty, then stating after the game that he has been “training like a beast” over the last few weeks which is why he got the call, I fail to see what he has done wrong to be dropped in favour of Leno!

I have said this from the start and will continue to say it, letting Emi Martinez go was the biggest mistake Arsenal have made this season and they have made plenty!

Now I am not saying he wouldn’t have made mistakes, he is human, but I am 99% sure that if he stayed and played in the games Leno did, we would not be sitting in ninth place facing our worst ever season without another trophy to our name.

Will things change? I highly doubt it but one thing is for sure, if Leno continues to be our number one for the next few seasons, we can kiss top four and competing goodbye!

Shenel Osman