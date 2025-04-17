Was that the best individual performance in Europe any Gunner has ever produced?

When Real Madrid confirmed the roof would be closed for Wednesday’s game, a cheeky line made the rounds on social media: “Rice cooks better with the lid on.”
At the time, I thought no European night could top Declan Rice’s two stunning free kicks from the first leg. Those set pieces will, of course, be replayed for years to come. But somehow, he was even better in the Spanish capital.
If you only caught the highlights or glanced at the scoreline, you wouldn’t grasp the full scale of what the 26-year-old produced at the Bernabéu. You had to witness it. You had to feel it.
This tie could well be the turning point that this young Arsenal squad looks back on one day—the moment they realised they could truly compete on football’s grandest stage, under the brightest lights. It was also the night Declan Rice introduced himself to the world.
Yes, in the UK we’ve known for some time just how good he is. But now, every corner of the globe that follows the game will be talking about what he did to the reigning Champions of Europe.
He was everywhere.
Breaking up attacks, launching counters, and somehow still finding the energy to join in on those attacking surges. Need someone to charge down a dangerous free kick? Rice. Need a glancing header to clear a wicked cross? Rice. Need a voice to marshal the midfield, to organise and direct? Rice. Need someone to pull Partey aside after a reckless booking? Of course—Rice.
It bordered on comical how often a body would throw itself in front of the ball, and it was always him. Again and again.
Some will reduce football to simple outcomes. They’ll say these two legs only matter if we go on to lift the Champions League. But performances like this transcend results. Whatever comes next, we’ll always remember the night Declan Rice frustrated Real Madrid—so thoroughly, so defiantly—that he silenced a fanbase known for believing until the last second.
I don’t think he even realises what he’s just done. Declan Rice became famous in Madrid.
And on a pitch full of Galácticos, there wasn’t a single player you would have swapped him for. Not one.
Last week, I said Rice had become immortal. That it was a night no Arsenal fan would forget. I didn’t think I could offer a greater compliment.
But here goes…
Was that the best individual European performance ever produced by an Arsenal player?
______________________________________________________________________________________
In my opinion, it was just the best individual Arsenal box-to-box midfielder in Europe, because Henry used to create magical striker moments in UCL
Rice played as if he was the tall version of the prime Cedric Kante, because of his stamina, work rate, ball control and passes
If he really has to play CDM against PSG due to Partey’s yellow cards, I hope Zinchenko will play the left-sided AM instead
@gai
I would play MLS there instead of Zinny. PSG have a young athletic squad reminiscent of Ten Haag’s Ajax a couple of years back. They would run through Zinny. Just saying.
Lewis Skelly will obviously start in place of Partey and It would be even good if Nwaneri in place of a struggling Odegaard.
As much as I find him a snake I would have to say Fabregas performance against juve in 2005 or 2006 and that juve team was something else .
There are other options that the manager can consider to replace Partey. MLS may be a remote option but it is more likely that he will continue at LB. Nwaneri is a talent sure but he is not at a level to replace Odegaard at this point.
I would have to agree Naftali, all the players bar Odegaard played there part in both the Madrid games. But our club captain continues to keep his place when he’s not really bringing anything to the side.
When I watch him, he seems like a frustrated ballerina with the amount of times he doe’s needless pirouettes. And his constant nose wiping followed by him brushing his hands through his hair.
For me the club captain should be Gabriel or Rice.
Being captain is all that’s keeping him in the team at present surely. It certainly isn’t his performances that’s for sure.
Odegarrd is a weird one
He didn’t shy away and always demanded the ball but it was like he other thinks his final pass?
Just needs to find his confidence
Totally agree
He is not living up to the heights of last season but he still has a lot to offer
He does need to find his.mojo a d confidence again but that doesn’t stop him giving 100%
We have had captain in the past where they have been the standout players …. Aubes being one but would the whole team run through brick walls for him. Don’t think so. If MO asked i believe they would
A d there lies the difference
We are better with him in the team and not out
Onwards and upwards
The legendary Frenchman was lethal in Europe in his days and may have played one his best games on this very same Turf.
This could very well be a watershed moment for the Englishman and Arsenal by extension in terms of a collective effort and performance in a.
top European Competitions
The saying that Rice cooks better with the lid on seems to have fit the script well, as the former West Ham man, started this campaign way below his high standards we had come to accustomed to see, so maybe the fans were right,