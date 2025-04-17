Was that the best individual performance in Europe any Gunner has ever produced?

When Real Madrid confirmed the roof would be closed for Wednesday’s game, a cheeky line made the rounds on social media: “Rice cooks better with the lid on.”

At the time, I thought no European night could top Declan Rice’s two stunning free kicks from the first leg. Those set pieces will, of course, be replayed for years to come. But somehow, he was even better in the Spanish capital.

If you only caught the highlights or glanced at the scoreline, you wouldn’t grasp the full scale of what the 26-year-old produced at the Bernabéu. You had to witness it. You had to feel it.

This tie could well be the turning point that this young Arsenal squad looks back on one day—the moment they realised they could truly compete on football’s grandest stage, under the brightest lights. It was also the night Declan Rice introduced himself to the world.

Yes, in the UK we’ve known for some time just how good he is. But now, every corner of the globe that follows the game will be talking about what he did to the reigning Champions of Europe.

He was everywhere.

Breaking up attacks, launching counters, and somehow still finding the energy to join in on those attacking surges. Need someone to charge down a dangerous free kick? Rice. Need a glancing header to clear a wicked cross? Rice. Need a voice to marshal the midfield, to organise and direct? Rice. Need someone to pull Partey aside after a reckless booking? Of course—Rice.

It bordered on comical how often a body would throw itself in front of the ball, and it was always him. Again and again.

Some will reduce football to simple outcomes. They’ll say these two legs only matter if we go on to lift the Champions League. But performances like this transcend results. Whatever comes next, we’ll always remember the night Declan Rice frustrated Real Madrid—so thoroughly, so defiantly—that he silenced a fanbase known for believing until the last second.

I don’t think he even realises what he’s just done. Declan Rice became famous in Madrid.

And on a pitch full of Galácticos, there wasn’t a single player you would have swapped him for. Not one.

Last week, I said Rice had become immortal. That it was a night no Arsenal fan would forget. I didn’t think I could offer a greater compliment.

But here goes…

Was that the best individual European performance ever produced by an Arsenal player?