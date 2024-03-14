Was the Porto win Odegaard’s best ever performance for Arsenal?

Amazon’s All or Nothing Documentary showed that Xhaka was one of the few vocal members of the Arsenal dressing room, so it is no surprise that I worried in the summer that a young squad already short of mental strength were losing one of the few big characters they had.

It’s why I questioned Odegaard’s suitability to be captain. Not a reflection on the player but the club at the time, that the armband would be handed to someone just a season after joining us full time.

Since then, the 25-year-old has simply led by example, his actions speaking a thousand words.

That’s what makes Tuesday one of his best performances. In both legs Porto controlled the tie, having a clear game plan which we allowed them to exploit. The predicted bombardment on their goal never materialized and in truth some players went missing. Worrying for the run in as every game will now have this kind of intense pressure.

Yet our skipper took us by the palm of his hand and led us to the last eight. He took control of a tense situation and controlled everything. Wanting more atmosphere from Gooners? Odegaard!

Pressing the keeper? …. Odegaard!

Taking set pieces when Saka was struggling with his delivery?……Odegaard!

Taking our first spot kick? ……Odegaard!

Bravery can be confused for physicality or tackling.

Bravery is actually what the Norwegian did.

Do you demand the ball when others shy away from possession?

Do you have the gumption to play the risky ball while your peers play the safe pass?

Do you fear making a mistake?

Do you use your imagination while others freeze?

Can you still be creative while others lack composure?

Despite the pressure or the occasion, do you believe you have the talent to be the difference?

That’s what happened this week, the midfielder demanded the ball, didn’t play the safe option, relying on his vision to sport the run of Trossard, the reward for believing he had the ability to break down Porto’s defence.

He spent the rest of the evening, chasing the ball while teammates were tiring, being the Emirates cheerleaders when the crowd got nervous, was positive when others body language wasn’t … he even won the coin toss for the first ever shoot out at our ground in the history of the Champions League!

He then took our first spot kick to show the rest how it was done.

Was that Odegaard’s best performance yet for Arsenal?

Dan

