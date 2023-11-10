Was the Sevilla win Arsenal’s best game of the season so far?

Arsenal had to remind their detractors why they are the real deal and that their last two games (losses of 3-1 to West Ham and 1-0 to Newcastle) were just due to bad luck; the losses do not reflect how excellent they are.

After two disappointing match days, the Gunners were eager to get back on track against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Fortunately, it is exactly what they did, as they prevailed by a score of 2 goals to 0 against a tenacious Sevilla.

The Gunners performed admirably in front of their fans. They had complete dominance and did not allow Sevilla to breathe in any area, whether defense, midfield, or attack.

Midfielders Rice, Jorginho, and Havertz put on a great performance; they turned the wheels in the engine room. Critics expected that Havertz and Jorginho would struggle, but they were proven wrong. Rice also delivered a masterclass, demonstrating why he is great value for money.

In attack, Martinelli was explosive, fantastic, and on top of his game, producing an assist for Saka’s goal (Arsenal’s second of the game).

Martinelli wasn’t the only attacker having a fantastic game. Saka and Trossard were also on fire, causing havoc in Sevilla’s defense.

Their combination ensured they took all three points, with Trossard scoring a superb goal off Saka’s pass.

Saliba; I’m at a loss for words to express how good he was, not to mention Gabriel Magalhaes, who made sure the defense line was rock-solid and they kept a clean sheet.

All in all, the entire team was on fire in a game that was arguably Arsenal’s best this season.

Though criticized for that, after the Newcastle game, the Spanish manager was hesitant to condemn his players for the defeat. Happily, they re-paid his faith in them Wednesday night.

Darren N