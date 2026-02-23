Was the Tottenham game the best Viktor Gyokeres performance?

As someone who believes the smallest of details can separate success and failure, how crucial is it that with 10 Premier League fixtures left for Arsenal this season, Viktor Gyokeres had his best display easily as a Gunner on Sunday? If it wasn’t Eze’s, that’s only because he got a hat trick in the NLD at the Emirates.

Not only were these Eze’s first league goals since he last played Spurs, but he hasn’t had a shot on target since. Not that the midfielder seems to ever lack self-belief.

Gyokeres has not always seemed as confident, struggling with the realisation he’s not going to dominate the English top division like he did the Portuguese.