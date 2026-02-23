Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Was the Tottenham game the best Viktor Gyokeres performance?

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

As someone who believes the smallest of details can separate success and failure, how crucial is it that with 10 Premier League fixtures left for Arsenal this season, Viktor Gyokeres had his best display easily as a Gunner on Sunday? If it wasn’t Eze’s, that’s only because he got a hat trick in the NLD at the Emirates.

Not only were these Eze’s first league goals since he last played Spurs, but he hasn’t had a shot on target since. Not that the midfielder seems to ever lack self-belief.
Gyokeres has not always seemed as confident, struggling with the realisation he’s not going to dominate the English top division like he did the Portuguese.

Defending Gyokeres

Many Gooners have defended the striker, pointing out that it’s not like he’s been missing lots of chances every week. In fact, there have been games where the Swede has not even managed a shot on target. Those who have played the position will tell you that you know something isn’t working the moment you’re not having opportunities to score.
That’s why even more reassuring than his brace yesterday was the stat that the 27-year-old had more touches than in any game since leaving Sporting Lisbon.
His peers could go direct, and the forward was holding the ball up, winning flick-ons, forcing errors, defending from the front, taking the ball into channels, etc.
It was the first consistent 90 minutes where he and his teammates were consistently on the same page.
That this happened when the pressure was at an all-time high is even more reassuring.
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Gyokeres Experience

A two-time winner of the Primeira Liga, Gyokeres is one of the few in our squad who know how to get over the line in a title race.
There are some in our fanbase who have doubted why we signed him or Eze, so don’t underestimate the mentality they showed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
I remember when Robert Pires got injured in 2002, so Freddie Ljungberg took the baton and ran with it for the final spring of the campaign.
Let’s hope his countrymen and Eze will do the same.
Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Owen
Michael Owen gives his reaction to Gyokeres performance against Spurs
Arsenal might need a striker to leave before they spend big on that spot
Danny Murphy
Danny Murphy insists NLD result was not because Tottenham was poor
Posted by

Tags Viktor Gyokeres

5 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I loved Gyok against spurs. Fast, strong, bullying defenders, shooting. That Eze block on Spurses defender for his first goal was amazing. Let’s just hope he can keep it up and do it against better teams.

    Reply

  2. Seems he’s coming in to his own far as end result added to this his team mates have began finding him in the right spots and equally as important fans are restoring belief in his game. Think about it… if he opted to wear no14 he’s either deluded? or believes he’s the mustard? The gaffer and his staff must have ran the rule (already) over this guy and scrutinized this fitness record and decided he’s got the attitude and he is worthwhile backing. We’d all do well to back him too.

    Reply

  3. Gyokeres and Eze impressed me with their all round play yesterday.

    Hopefully they keep it up for this remaining 10 EPL finals that we have coming up and we get more goals from them especially, Gyokeres.

    Reply

    1. I like to think he’ll remain fit and available for [all] remaining competitions, its not a given whether we’ll get this chance to make history on so many fronts again. Hopefully the pendulum of fortune swings our way.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors