Was the Tottenham game the best Viktor Gyokeres performance?

As someone who believes the smallest of details can separate success and failure, how crucial is it that with 10 Premier League fixtures left for Arsenal this season, Viktor Gyokeres had his best display easily as a Gunner on Sunday? If it wasn’t Eze’s, that’s only because he got a hat trick in the NLD at the Emirates.
Not only were these Eze’s first league goals since he last played Spurs, but he hasn’t had a shot on target since. Not that the midfielder seems to ever lack self-belief.
Gyokeres has not always seemed as confident, struggling with the realisation he’s not going to dominate the English top division like he did the Portuguese.
Defending Gyokeres
Many Gooners have defended the striker, pointing out that it’s not like he’s been missing lots of chances every week. In fact, there have been games where the Swede has not even managed a shot on target. Those who have played the position will tell you that you know something isn’t working the moment you’re not having opportunities to score.
I loved Gyok against spurs. Fast, strong, bullying defenders, shooting. That Eze block on Spurses defender for his first goal was amazing. Let’s just hope he can keep it up and do it against better teams.
Seems he’s coming in to his own far as end result added to this his team mates have began finding him in the right spots and equally as important fans are restoring belief in his game. Think about it… if he opted to wear no14 he’s either deluded? or believes he’s the mustard? The gaffer and his staff must have ran the rule (already) over this guy and scrutinized this fitness record and decided he’s got the attitude and he is worthwhile backing. We’d all do well to back him too.
Gyokeres and Eze impressed me with their all round play yesterday.
Hopefully they keep it up for this remaining 10 EPL finals that we have coming up and we get more goals from them especially, Gyokeres.
I like to think he’ll remain fit and available for [all] remaining competitions, its not a given whether we’ll get this chance to make history on so many fronts again. Hopefully the pendulum of fortune swings our way.
Leeds 2
Forest 1
Burnley 1
Everton 1
Leeds 1
Tottenham 2
Sunderland 2
Total goals – 10