Was this the best performance of Arteta’s career at Arsenal?

Tottenham were so bad in the NLD that they almost ruined what was my first Derby experience live in person …almost.
I assumed I would have the nerves that normally accompany this fixture, maybe Spurs take the lead before bottling it like they have done in recent years?
Instead Arsenal were 3-0 up at half time and the second period we went through the motions because (understandably) we protected what we had.
Even though I was sat near the away section I couldn’t even banter with them because after half an hour some were going home, after an hour we were singing ‘ is there a fire drill ‘ and by the time Gooners Ieft the stadium, the majority were already on the Tube.
I have been at the Emirates plenty of times and you can be assured travelling supporters will make a noise.
Not on Sunday, Spurs players gave their fans nothing to cheer for.
Many might have wanted Arteta to be less conservative in the second period but where his squad is, I think it was correct to protect what we had.
After a surreal 35 mins, I questioned was this the best 35 mins of his managerial career?
I’m not comparing it to the FA Cup Semi Final or Final in terms of magnitude, but easily it surpasses any performance under his reign?
The successes at Wembley in the past were due to being tactically smart. He would allow the opposition to have the ball and be clinical on the counter.
On those occasions only the result matters. Yet in truth, no one enjoyed watching Arsenal play that way.
That’s the question that hangs over the Spaniard, can he continue the proud ethos our club was known for of playing the game the right way?
On his first day as boss, he impressed gooners with how he spoke, talking of the Gunners having principles that he won’t tolerate not being met.
He immediately increased the intensity of training, wanting his players to press and win back the ball quickly.
When things went wrong though, it wasn’t easy to understand what our identity was.
For a coach who was taught by Pep Guardiola, Arteta seems at times more defensive then offensive.
He might argue that the first department to fix in any team should be the defence and you build from there.
That’s why this weekend was so refreshing.
Just for a moment we looked like the Arsenal of old. All three goals came on the break.
It won’t be a shock if we don’t show up at Brighton.
I can’t guarantee that we will play like this every week. Yet for one afternoon we got our Arsenal back.
For a fan base who haven’t had a lot to sing about, we deserve it.
Was this Arteta’s best performance as manager?
Probably and long may it continue
Getting “Our Arsenal back” is an oft heard refrain.
But what exactly is “Our Arsenal”
Is it the team? The fans? The stadium? Results?
If it’s only about winning what about the 105 years Arsenal did not win the title?
fairfan, we have won the title 13 times in 135 years. That leaves 122 years of not winning it , not a mere 105!
I accept I am an irritating pedant but one who loves to write and see only truth written when factual accuracy is being claimed.
I believe you MAY be including ALL our honours won in your post, but that is not what your post ACTUALLY said!
Oh no I love Pedantic and keen eyed train spotting. The 17 years difference includes our years in Divison two, the years lost during WW1 +WW2 and the four years lost from 1964-1968 because of Beatle Mania 🙂
I think so, because he has his own players in almost all central positions
My view is that this sort of forensic examination – as to was it or was it not “the best”, of what was undoubtedly a top performance is not helpful to bringing unity to our fanbase.
And some sort of regular actual support- as opposed to a tidal wave of constant criticism is vitally neeeded to once again unite all Gooners in the common cause.
I do not blame DAN for posing the question, as he has the same right as we all do to say what he wishes.
But my own and PERSONAL view remains that this forensic examination of what is after all a SINGLE match, achieves nothing positive to our clubs future well being.
I write the above, as I am firmly against instant – and also far too quick – reactions, of which there are far too many on this site, in all directions, in all aspects of team matters, in my PERSONAL opinion!
I of course, see the constant fan need to post on JA, as doing so is clearly very important to many Gooners.
But I also urge Gooners to post only when they have something actually to SAY,(that is not an instant judgement, btw) as I have done with this post.
The first half was the best football I’ve seen Arsenal play in a few years now. The energy, desire and want! We hope and need it to continue.
Arsenal 1:2 Chelsea , that’s the best match from Arteta , if you watched that match with reasoning , then you’d envision what Arteta wanted to build , however the players were exhausted at half time , that made Arteta realize he needed to rebuild. In that match Chelsea had about about 3 yellow cards in the first half alone. The most beautiful football of Arteta in Arsenal was that first half . Slick one touch , two touches passes. Much better than this Tottenham game. If you have the time go and rewatch that match . Kudos to lampard for outwitting Arteta with a genius substitution. The first Arteta loss at the Emirates .
The FA Cup win and the Community shield win are surely more significant than yesterdays win.
But kudos to Arteta for staying strong after the two 8th placed finishes and this seasons 0-3 PL start.
20th just a month ago was a result of injuries, covid and a tough opening schedule. Similarly 10th now is great but is as much an indicitive of a softer schedule of games and the availability of all key players. I still feel patience and courage are necessary through to Xmas in fact through to May.
6th place by seasons end is my hope for our team this term.