Was this the right time for the Arsenal Women to extend Jonas Eidevall’s contract?

Arsenal’s women’s team hasn’t had the best of starts in competitive football. They lost their last two league games last season, as well as their last two games this season, against Liverpool in the WSL and Paris FC in the Champions League qualifications.

In summary, Arsenal’s last five results are as follows:

Chelsea versus Arsenal (2-0)

Arsenal versus Aston Villa (0-2)

Arsenal versus Linkoping (3-0)

Arsenal versus Paris FC (3-3): lost on penalties (2-4)

Arsenal versus Liverpool (0-1)

You might be concerned about what direction our Gunner women are going based on the results above. Questions have been raised concerning our women’s team head coach, but the club’s recent actions imply there is no need for concern. Offering our women’s manager Jonas Eidevall a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2026 indicates that the club believes he is the ideal man for the job and will turn things around, despite only winning one (Conti Cup) trophy in all the time he has been in charge.

After signing the new deal, the Swede promised for our Gooner women to continue competing for top honours, saying via Arsenal.com, “We’ve made great progress on and off the pitch over the last couple of years, and we are all working hard to continue that growth every single day. Our ambition is to be competing for the highest honours in women’s football consistently and we all believe we are capable of achieving that.”

Hopefully, he achieves that in the future, because after all of his efforts since joining our women’s squad in 2021, we need him to bring glory to our women’s team. Winning the 2023–24 WSL may be such glory if we can recover from our 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Match Day 1, but should Arsenal have waited until we have seen how the season spans out before extending his deal?

Michelle Maxwell

