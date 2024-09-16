Was Timber lucky not to have been sent off against Spurs? Merson thinks so

Jurrien Timber was one of Arsenal’s most motivated players in their derby win against Tottenham this afternoon, and he was close to being sent off.

The defender started as Arsenal’s left-back and delivered an outstanding performance, as the Gunners didn’t allow Spurs to settle into a good rhythm.

Timber fouled Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, with his foot bouncing off the ball into the Tottenham’s defender ankle.

Timber was shown a yellow card for the incident, but he could have easily been sent off. Paul Merson suggested that Timber was lucky to remain on the pitch after the clash.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Looking at it, he is (lucky). Naturally when you put your foot on the ball it’s always going to roll that way, it’s never going to put it on and bounce back it’s going to go that way.

‘He’s fortunate especially away from home and the way this referee has given out yellow cards like ice creams, he’s very fortunate.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber was fired up for that derby, and he embodies the type of spirit that we want from our players.

The defender is beginning to make it hard to drop him, and our other players who feature in the same role will be considering their future at the club.

ADMIN COMMENT

