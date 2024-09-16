Was Timber lucky not to have been sent off against Spurs? Merson thinks so

Jurrien Timber was one of Arsenal’s most motivated players in their derby win against Tottenham this afternoon, and he was close to being sent off.
The defender started as Arsenal’s left-back and delivered an outstanding performance, as the Gunners didn’t allow Spurs to settle into a good rhythm.
Timber fouled Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, with his foot bouncing off the ball into the Tottenham’s defender ankle.
Timber was shown a yellow card for the incident, but he could have easily been sent off. Paul Merson suggested that Timber was lucky to remain on the pitch after the clash.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘Looking at it, he is (lucky). Naturally when you put your foot on the ball it’s always going to roll that way, it’s never going to put it on and bounce back it’s going to go that way.
‘He’s fortunate especially away from home and the way this referee has given out yellow cards like ice creams, he’s very fortunate.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Timber was fired up for that derby, and he embodies the type of spirit that we want from our players.
The defender is beginning to make it hard to drop him, and our other players who feature in the same role will be considering their future at the club.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
“The defender is beginning to make it hard to drop him, and our other players who feature in the same role will be considering their future at the club.”
What role? The only times he’s been available to play have been times when there were LB injuries and he had to fill in there. I’m not convinced that LB is where Arteta wants to play him when he has a free choice.
Whilst we don’t know what position Calafiori is destined to play in, Timber is our number one left back and has been since he was signed but I do agree that saying other players will be looking to leave us because if it is somewhat ridiculous.
Wasn’t even a foul let alone a red card. Saw an interview with Ledley King and even he said it was embarassing from Porro. Tried to con the ref
A genuine attempt to win the ball. Didn’t deserve a yellow card and the suggestion of a red card is bordering on madness.
I’m not sure why anyone quotes Paul Merson. He was a good footballer but as a football pundit he is essentially an idiot.
Not even a yellow card. He got the ball and his foot rolled off onto Porro, and not really hard enough to cause such a reaction. Maybe the card was for grabbing Vicario.
Whilst I don’t necessarily agree with Merse, we have all seen players sent off under similar circumstances. The thing is he wasn’t sent off, we won and it’s happy days.