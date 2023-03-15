Was Trossard’s display against Fulham one of the best by any player this season?

I was going to ask the question; Was Leandro Trossard’s display on Sunday the best individual performance from any Gunner this season?

I’ll go a step further, was it the one of the best individual displays period by any player in this campaign?

Maybe a couple of Haaland hat tricks can be used as a counter argument?

To put into perspective exactly what the Belgian did at Fulham at the weekend, he did something that has never been done in the history of the Prem.

No player had ever, away from home, recorded a hat trick of assists in a first half.

It wasn’t just the goals he made. His footballing brain means he knows when to be in the middle, switch to the left, drop deep, etc.

He can control the ball in tight areas, but also has the work rate Arteta demands of all his players . At times our false number 9 was popping up at left back to help defend.

Every title winning squad needs a player who can come in for a few games and contribute, and as I said in January the 28 year old could be the signing that makes us Champions.

He knows the division so didn’t need any time to settle, and showed at Brighton he has the personality where he craved that step up to a higher level where he can now test himself.

When it was confirmed that Eddie Nketiah was injured at least till after the international break I joked that it was a blow to Fulham and Palace, our next two opponents.

I was only half joking.

We are so much more unpredictable with the front three who took a stroll along the Thames, our movement harder to read and far less predictable.

He’s approx. 60 million cheaper then Mudryk who was our first target.

Which one is having an immediate impact?

Trossard has played himself into a position where he’s undroppable, Mudryk wasn’t even trusted to come off the bench in Chelsea’s must win Champions League tie!

In fact the Ukrainian has started just one of their 5 fixtures.

I remember Mr Wenger’s second Double. In the home stretch, Pires got injured and Henry went off the boil, so we needed someone else to step up, that was Freddie Ljungberg.

Trossard may have timed his form perfectly.

Was that the best individual display you seen from a Gunner this season?

Dan



