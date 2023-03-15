Was Trossard’s display against Fulham one of the best by any player this season?

I was going to ask the question; Was Leandro Trossard’s display on Sunday the best individual performance from any Gunner this season?
I’ll go a step further, was it the one of the best individual displays period by any player in this campaign?
Maybe a couple of Haaland hat tricks can be used as a counter argument?
To put into perspective exactly what the Belgian did at Fulham at the weekend, he did something that has never been done in the history of the Prem.
No player had ever, away from home, recorded a hat trick of assists in a first half.
It wasn’t just the goals he made. His footballing brain means he knows when to be in the middle, switch to the left, drop deep, etc.
He can control the ball in tight areas, but also has the work rate Arteta demands of all his players . At times our false number 9 was popping up at left back to help defend.
Every title winning squad needs a player who can come in for a few games and contribute, and as I said in January the 28 year old could be the signing that makes us Champions.
He knows the division so didn’t need any time to settle, and showed at Brighton he has the personality where he craved that step up to a higher level where he can now test himself.
When it was confirmed that Eddie Nketiah was injured at least till after the international break I joked that it was a blow to Fulham and Palace, our next two opponents.
I was only half joking.
We are so much more unpredictable with the front three who took a stroll along the Thames, our movement harder to read and far less predictable.
He’s approx. 60 million cheaper then Mudryk who was our first target.
Which one is having an immediate impact?
Trossard has played himself into a position where he’s undroppable, Mudryk wasn’t even trusted to come off the bench in Chelsea’s must win Champions League tie!
In fact the Ukrainian has started just one of their 5 fixtures.
I remember Mr Wenger’s second Double. In the home stretch, Pires got injured and Henry went off the boil, so we needed someone else to step up, that was Freddie Ljungberg.
Trossard may have timed his form perfectly.
Was that the best individual display you seen from a Gunner this season?
Dan
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
I think so, if we consider the historical stats he made in the game
I agree that his decisions, vision, passes, timing and positioning are top-notch. Those abilities really show his experience and he seems to understand the interchanging CF-LW roles better than Jesus/ Nketiah
Hopefully he will help us win a major trophy this season, but his small stature would likely be exploited by the opposition’s CBs in some games
Soon defenders will begin to target and kick him like BSaka, hope he doesn’t take an injury because Arsenal really needs him for the run in games. Our toughest fixture remains Liverpool and MCity in my opinion. I remain optimistic if we don’t have any major injury. It’s a blessing important players have returned from injury.
In all honesty at one stage or another actually all team members on Arsenal team had a blinder in my opinion.
Because of the name of the stat and the fact it leads directly to a goal history will be extremely kind to him, the fact it was never done before makes Tossard living in dream land.
I said it on another thread.
Tossard performance at Fulham warrants him to be the first name on that team sheet on derby day .
That massive derby on Sunday, one fan said it could be pivotal,
Surely Tossard has to start leaving nothing to chance.