Was yesterday’s win Nketiah’s best ever game for Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah, clinical as ever.

Arsenal completely dominated Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, walking away 5-0 winners and still undefeated this season in the Premier League, but one player really stepped up and put his best foot forward, putting three goals past the Sheffield United keeper and winning the game for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah was a weapon on Sunday afternoon and showed Arsenal fans just what he’s capable of.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury against Sevilla that could see him missing for a matter of week/months and there were a few questions around who Arteta would look to fill his role as there are a few who can play CF, but Arteta chose to go with young striker Eddie Nketiah and boy, was his choice justified.

Nketiah started the match with a lot of energy, pressing the United players and making space for his midfielders to try get a pass into. It didn’t take long for Nketiah to put Arsenal in front, after a pinpoint pass from Declan Rice landed to Nkeitah who turned and put the ball into the back of the net. Putting Arsenal on the front foot and changed the dynamic of the game completely.

After the first goal went in the whole game changed and Nketiah looked to have found his confidence, push forward and Arsenal were keeping United in their own half and had a lot of the possession and not long after half time he managed to score another two goals, making it three altogether and scoring his very first Premier League hatrick.

The second and the third goals were both unstoppable rockets and Nketiah looked to be clinical as ever. The first goal starting from a set piece corner and whipped into the box, cleared by the keeper but landed to the feet of Nketiah who smashed the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net. The second was similar distance, after dropping his shoulder and taking a quick look up, Nketiah fired the ball from about 40 yards out and finished off his hatrick in style. The confidence oozing from him and an impressive brace from the young Englishman.

Saka was brought off 65th minutes and handed Nketiah the armband and on a night like that, I don’t think anybody else deserved it. Playing the full 90 minutes, he really showed the world what he’s capable of and for a young striker that confidence will be key to his success in the future.

It can’t be easy watching your teammate having to miss games due to injury, but Nketiah really stepped up and did a serious job for Arsenal. Practically winning the game on his own and will be incredible for his confidence going forward.

What’s your thoughts on Nketiah’s performance Gooners? Was this his best ever game for us?

Daisy Mae

——————————————————–

Watch all the goals here including Nketiah’s hat-trick

