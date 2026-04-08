“Wasn’t a great performance,” Carragher discusses Arsenal’s win at Sporting

Jamie Carragher does not believe Arsenal delivered a particularly strong performance in their late win against Sporting Club, as he assessed the result following the match.

The Gunners appeared set to return home with a first-leg draw in their Champions League quarter-final tie, which would have represented a respectable outcome. However, they managed to secure a late victory, giving them a significant advantage heading into the second leg.

Performance Versus Result

Mikel Arteta guided his side to an important win as they aim to reach the semi-final of the competition, although Sporting may feel unfortunate to have lost the match. The Portuguese side produced a disciplined display and limited Arsenal’s attacking opportunities for much of the game.

Carragher shared his view on the performance, suggesting that while the result was positive, the overall display left room for improvement, as quoted by the Metro:

‘It was a big result for Arsenal but it wasn’t a great performance.

‘They won and that was the big thing after losing two games but it wasn’t a great performance. It wasn’t like they played fantastic but they won the game.

‘But do you think if they play like that for the rest of the season they will win the title? We’ll see.’

Importance of Winning

While the performance may not have reached the highest standards, results are often the most important factor at this stage of the season. Teams do not always need to dominate matches to secure victories, particularly in tightly contested European fixtures.

Each game is shaped by the tactical approach of both sides, and Arsenal demonstrated the ability to find a way to win despite not being at their best. The key takeaway is that they claimed the victory and now have a strong opportunity to progress to the semi-finals, placing themselves in a favourable position ahead of the return leg.