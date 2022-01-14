Watch: 10-man Arsenal’s spirited battle at Anfield to keep EFL final hopes alive

Arsenal left Anfield last night with our heads held high, denying Liverpool a win despite playing over two-thirds of the match with only 10 men.

Granit Xhaka got himself a straight red card inside the opening half hour of play, while questions could be asked why he was the last man at that end of the pitch, but what followed was a showing of true focus, passion, and togetherness which will have made every Gunner proud.

Somehow we even managed a short spell at the beginning of the second-half where we looked the better, and the fans most definitely deserve huge credit for backing the team last night also.

Both the players and fans made us proud last night.

Patrick