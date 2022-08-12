Watch: All four goals as Arsenal U21s beat Man United U21

Arsenal Under-21 beat Manchester United 3-1 to get their season underway, with new signing Marquinhos getting amongst the goals.

Mehmet Ali took control of the U21 side in July, and has been able to help his side to a strong victory over the Red Devils side.

It wasn’t the ideal start to the match, with Charlie Wellens putting the away side ahead inside the opening 15 minutes with a neat free-kick from just outside the box, but we managed to get level just before the break after mounting a strong fightback.

After the break we continued to pile forwards, and were rewarded almost straight after the restart when Marquinhos picked up the rebound on the edge of the box to place his effort home, and soon after it was 3-1 when Azeez closed out a fine team effort to put us two clear.

You couldn’t have asked for much more from our side, although given the strength in our side, it certainly wasn’t a shock. It would be a real surprise if this wasn’t to win or at least come mighty close to topping the division, and it will be no surprise to see that they also won again tonight to maintain their 100% record by beating West Ham 3-2 away from home.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…