Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton at the Emirates yesterday, in an uninspiring performance from our side.

It seemed evident that the team did not step up to the challenge of coping with the absence of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, although questions could definitely be asked of the manager’s selection, with the boss option to deal with those absences by dropping Xhaka into left-back, operating with a new system in midfield with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard asked to drop in deeper than they would usually like.

As you may have already seen, our team’s cohesion was well out of whack, and at no point were we able to take a firm grip on the game, so it was no shock to see us succumb to defeat.

Did you see anything from the match to tell you that we could mount a bid to finish in the top-four without Partey or Tierney?

Patrick