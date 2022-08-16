Arsenal U21’s matched the senior side in making it two wins from two by beating West Ham U21 by a 3-2 scoreline.

The Gunners fell behind early into the first half for the second time in a row, when our goalkeeper and defender made a hash of the long ball, but thankfully our side was able to use that early goal as impetus to get going, and we managed to overturn the deficit before the break thanks to a Marquinhos double.

We continued with the advantage after the break, and managed to move into a 3-1 lead before yet another mistake at the back allowed the Hammers to cut the advantage to one again, but we never really looked in danger of conceding a third.

Everything around the club from top to bottom seems full of energy and positivity at present, and that sort of atmosphere could really breathe something special into our season.

Patrick