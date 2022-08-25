Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal U21’s victory over Chelsea

Arsenal Under-21 overcame Chelsea U21 to maintain their 100% record of the campaign, winning 4-1 against our London rivals.

It has been a bright start to the season for new boss Mehmet Ali’s young Guns, having already enjoyed three wins, and they made it four with a comfortable win over our rivals.

For the first time this term, we didn’t find ourselves at any point in this league game, with James Olayinka scoring with a sweet strike on the half-hour mark after turning the defender inside out to make space for the shot. He was then involved as he played in Khayon Edwards just minutes later.

The Blues did score before the break also, to cut our deficit to one, but we had our foot back on the pedal after the break to show our assertiveness and lose out the win.

It’s still early days, but you have to think that are sending out a statement already. We aren’t just winning games but thoroughly dominating our opponents thus far, and you never know, but Mikel Arteta may already be taking note of who could get a call-up to the senior side im the coming months.

