Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal U23’s comeback victory over Chelsea

Arsenal came back from a goal down to overcome Chelsea in the Premier League 2 clash last week, and the club have finally released the official highlights from the victory.

It was well worth the wait to see the goals, with two worldies from Salah-Eddine and Omari Hutchinson, who both showed immense skill and composure before placing their efforts beyond the goalkeeper.

It was a top performance from our impressive young crop, with some very bright young stars who will no doubt be knocking on the door of the first-team in the near future.

Did you prefer Salah-Eddine’s goal to put us ahead, or the Hutchinson solo-goal to seal it at the death?

Patrick