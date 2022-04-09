Arsenal’s Under-23 side are gearing up for the end of their campaign, and their 3-3 draw with PL2 leaders Manchester City was a befitting spectacle, even if we will feel disappointed with the way it ended.

Youngster Lino Sousa fired us into the early lead only for us to be pegged back by Liam Delap in what was an exciting encounter, but you have to say that we were lucky to make it into the break level.

In the second-half we were much more in the game however, and our push paid off with a Mike Biereth brace which saw us move into the 3-1 lead, but that didn’t spare us any late disappointments as the Citizens scored twice in injury time to save a draw.

We have just two fixtures remaining in the division this term, but we are now destined to finish somewhere between second and fourth.

Patrick