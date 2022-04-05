Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s dismal Crystal Palace defeat

Crystal Palace were 3-0 winners against Arsenal last night, with the home side leading for 75 minutes of play after goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.
It certainly was a performance to forget on our behalf, a loss that means we remain in fifth place in the division as we now trail Spurs on goal difference.
We still have the advantage in the fact that we have played a match less at this point, but our performance raises serious questions on our chances of securing a top-four spot, especially with potential injury issues arising.
While it would be harsh to blame the defeat solely on mistakes, Palace do deserve praise for their display. They were on point throughout, showing immense levels of focus in pressing throughout and they were clinical when it mattered also.
Arteta may have his work cut out analysing the errors all over the pitch here, and we will need to see an immediate return to form on Saturday when we take on Brighton.
Patrick
A set back for sure and a very disappointing team performance overall and Palace were good on the night
I think we all knew that this was going to be one of our hardest remaining games beforehand but if the players were all on it we would get something, they weren’t, we didn’t
Easy and convenient to blame Tavares but the fact is he wasn’t our worst player in that terrible first half
I thought there was a bit of fortune in their first goal but Gabriel was equally as accountable as Tavares, as he was for the second
I took some encouragement from the second half and bizarrely we could have come away with an undeserved point as we had a couple of decent penalty shouts and at least three good chances, plus Eddie’s fine effort that with a bit more curl could have gone in
Gabriel, Partey, Ode and Laca were all very poor on the night and that’s our spine
ESR was also disappointing as was Martinelli in the second half
I thought Ramsdale, White, Saka and Xhaka did OK considering what was going on around them
Zaha always looks good on the ball because of his reputation and style but actually I thought Cedric handled him well, that wasn’t the problem I think a few of us thought it would be
Home to Brighton next and I think we can recover, I think Tavares will be OK covering KT in that one and Lokonga will be fine in for Partey
Maybe Eddie in for Laca?, that’s Laca’s third poor game on the trot now
Keep the faith, we are still in this fight
Come on you Gunners