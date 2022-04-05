Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s dismal Crystal Palace defeat

Crystal Palace were 3-0 winners against Arsenal last night, with the home side leading for 75 minutes of play after goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

It certainly was a performance to forget on our behalf, a loss that means we remain in fifth place in the division as we now trail Spurs on goal difference.

We still have the advantage in the fact that we have played a match less at this point, but our performance raises serious questions on our chances of securing a top-four spot, especially with potential injury issues arising.

While it would be harsh to blame the defeat solely on mistakes, Palace do deserve praise for their display. They were on point throughout, showing immense levels of focus in pressing throughout and they were clinical when it mattered also.

Arteta may have his work cut out analysing the errors all over the pitch here, and we will need to see an immediate return to form on Saturday when we take on Brighton.

Patrick