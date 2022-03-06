Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s five-goal thriller with Watford

Arsenal can be extremely happy with their side’s performance against Watford today, beating them 3-2 in what was an exciting watch.

The game came to life from the kick-off with the Gunners getting into full flow early on, and the home side were struggling to see much of the possession. It didn’t take long before we got that early opener either, with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka combining sweetly to score after only five minutes of action.

We continued to control things until the Hornets levelled after 11 minutes, before having a long spell themselves, but after we then scored against the run of play on the half-hour mark, we once again kicked on, with Saka and Martinelli scoring mirrored versions of each other’s goal.

With fourth spot on the line, and the nature of the performance against a fighting Watford side, there is a lot to be positive about today, although a little could be asked of the defence today.

Patrick

