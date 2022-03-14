Arsenal are hitting top form at the perfect time in the season as we close in on a top-four finish, and Leicester were the latest victims to our might.

The Gunners came out the gates with the right energy, immediately taking the game to the Foxes with forward running, neat interchanges and without dawdling on the ball, and before they could get to grips with the game, Leicester were behind.

While we threatened to score from open play, it was a Gabriel Martinelli’s corner which found Thomas Partey in the box to head home. We continued to push forwards throughout the opening half, but Brendan Rodgers side did start to enjoy more of the ball, and their manager was seen shocked by one save that Aaron Ramsdale had to pull off just before the break.

We started the new half much like the first, and while we came close to scoring early into this half also, an attempt was cleared off the line, with VAR eventually stepping in to show a handball had actually denied us the goal, and a penalty was awarded which Lacazette calmly placed beyond the keeper.

This win saw us take fourth spot back of Manchester United after their win over Tottenham on Saturday evening, reasserting ourselves in the race for the Champions League places.

We now face Liverpool in midweek in what will be the biggest challenge for our exciting young squad who appears to be playing close to their peak.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four