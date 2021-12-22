Watch: All Goals & highlights from Arsenal’s six-goal EFL Cup thriller

Arsenal smashed their way into the semi-final of the EFL Cup by beating Sunderland 5-1 last night.

Eddie Nketiah stole the show with a well-taken hat-trick, showing off his amazing instincts in front of goal, while some will choose to focus on youngster Charlie Patino, who not only made his senior debut but also grabbed the final goal of the game.

It was exciting watch throughout with an attacking line-up having been fielded by our side, and there was no disappointments.

🤔 Want to watch it all again? 🍿 Of course you do! 📺 Match highlights | Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/oQ5OjcsYko — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 22, 2021

We can now watch on as we find out which three teams will join us in the last four of the EFL Cup, knowing that we are just two wins away from lifting the trophy.

Patrick