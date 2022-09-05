Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s unlucky loss to Man United

Manchester United beat Arsenal by a 3-1 scoreline to end the latter’s 100% winning start to the new campaign, but the result doesn’t tell you the whole story.

The Gunners were denied the opening goal for an extremely soft ‘foul’, before going on to concede a goal well against the run of play. We then showed our true strength to come out after the break and assert our dominance as if we were playing at home, and got ourselves back in the tie, only to once again get hit on the counter against the run of play, and they then added a devastating third goal with yet another counter to clinch all the points.

I don’t think many Arsenal fans will be disappointed with the effort and level of performance from our side, and I’m not entirely sure that it is fair to judge Mikel Arteta for trying to make something happen with three quick changes when we were trailing, but what is for certain, is that this team we are backing is here to play this season no matter what challenge is in front of them.

We will go down fighting if we must, but there will be no easy wins against us.

Patrick

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…