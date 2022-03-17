Watch: All goals & highlights from last night’s Arsenal loss to Liverpool

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates last night by Liverpool in what can be considered a slight reality check, with the away side showing their dominance.

It wasn’t a bad performance from our side in any shape or form, but it was maybe a ‘boys against men’ scenario with Liverpool representing a tried and tested squad whose roles are all known within the team, but whilst we gave it our all, it was the away side who was able to take advantage of the slightest mistakes and run away with the result.

Some want to point fingers at certain performances, with Bukayo Saka one who I have heard fans criticise after last night, but I’m not reading too much into that one game, and fully expect this same XI (with the possibility of Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Cedric) to start once again this weekend.

Will this result disrupt our form or will we simply return to winning ways at the weekend?

Patrick

