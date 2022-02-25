Arsenal overcome the odds to comeback from a 1-0 deficit in last night’s Premier League tie with Wolves last night, snatching all three points with an injury-time winner.

It was far from the brightest start from our side, with the visitors quickly bringing the game to our side, and it was pretty much one-way traffic for the opening 15 minutes, with Wolves having the ball in the net twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside thankfully.

We really grew into the game after the break however, and our initial breakthrough came when two substitutes combined, with the winning goal coming in injury time.

This result could well be our most important one yet, not only building a four-point gap over Wolves whilst retaining our game in hand, but with the team showing the fight until the very end, and reaping the rewards for their efforts

Patrick