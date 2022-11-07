Watch: All key highlights from Arsenal’s London Derby win over Chelsea

Arsenal were the deserved winners over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon, coming away with the 1-0 victory.

Gabriel Magalhaes goal-line finish proved to be the difference between the two sides after he latched onto Bukayo Saka’s corner kick, which had looked destined for the net regardless of whether the Brazilian touched it or not.

While it took us until after the hour-mark to get the breakthrough, our opponents didn’t look like scoring all game, and it seemed though we would either play out a 0-0 draw or take the spoils, and thankfully it was the latter.

🍿 Watch it all again… 😍 The perfect end to the week 📺 Highlights | Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/QDlSRyVQmH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2022

This win sees us return to the top of the table, to help us keep the pressure on rivals Manchester City, who only managed to win their game this weekend thanks to a last minute penalty, which Erling Haaland duly finished.

Patrick