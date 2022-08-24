Arsenal became the last team to retain a 100% record of wins in the Premier League by beating Bournemouth 3-0 this weekend, and the club has shared some highlights from the touchlines of the victory.

We didn’t waste much time before putting the Cherries under some strong pressure, and the early goal was well deserved, and it only got better from there.

The manager seemed a little calmer and confident than we usually see him in these moments, possibly aided by our side’s early dominance and quick breakthrough.

Could Arteta’s calm and assured self he something we can come to expect more often this term?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids