Watch: Arsenal dumped out of the WCL thanks to former star

Arsenal Ladies were eliminated from the Women’s Champions League at the quarter final stage after losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg this evening.

We had every chance of reaching the last four of the competition after drawing 1-1 in London last week, but after former Gunner Jill Roord put their side ahead in Germany just 10 minutes into the decider, when we failed to deal with the loose ball in the box, things did begin to look ominous.

We tried to draw level with the German side but our best efforts never really looking like drawing us level, with Maritz chipped effort from outside the box looking like our most dangerous effort, but the writing was most definitely on the wall when we gifted the hosts a second goal in embarrassing fashion.

We will now have to focus our attentions on the league table, with our side currently sat just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Patrick