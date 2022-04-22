Watch: Arsenal forward on fire in front of goal in training

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire in training ahead of our clash with Manchester United, as seen in a training video shared by the club’s official media team.
The Brazilian is one who has been tipped for a central role in the future, but admittedly prefers to be playing out wider. He has shown his talents for the winger role when getting his chance in the first-team and has shown exactly why he can be so effective on the wings, but as seen here, he can clearly be effective in front of goal.
Four shots… nothing but net ✅ @GabiMartinelli 🔥
Who's ready for some Thursday training? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/RZszW4vC8O
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2022
The 20 year-old is clearly full of confidence, and will hopefully be able to bring that into the clash with Man United tomorrow afternoon, where we could really take a grip on the race for the top-four by building a nice advantage over our rivals.
Will you be backing Martinelli to fire against the Red Devils?
Arsenal and Man U fighting for 4th place is an indication of where these two former heavy weights are at right now and how the power in the PL has shifted. Arsenal’s massively expensive strike force of Pepe 72m Aubameyang 60m Lacazette 50m have failed badly. Arsenal has been saved by midfielders ESR Saka Odegaard and Martinelli even two goals from light weight Nketiah. As an 18 year old in his first season Martinelli was touted as the new Ronaldo. Injury slowed his progress but he is slowly regain his form. Tomorrow the real Ronaldo comes back to the the Emirates with United again when as a much younger player he performed brilliantly. But what of the now 37 year old? Ronaldo is the GOAT and his return after his son was still born could be the emotional key to unite the rable United has become. So many Utd players are out of form and under huge pressure from their fans like us before the Chelsea game. Maguire is a laughing stock, Bruno has gone off the boil. Rashford is dire. Sancho is not scoring. But they are all match winners if we give them a chance. Varane is said to be returning. Ronaldo 37 is the GOAT and just back from his bereavement. So we we need to give him a huge ovation when he comes out on to the field. But after that watch him like a hawk. How we manage the Ronaldo factor could be massive. We must not be distracted or buy into the hype and wilt at home under fan expectation. Next Cup final awaits.