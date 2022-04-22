Watch: Arsenal forward on fire in front of goal in training

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire in training ahead of our clash with Manchester United, as seen in a training video shared by the club’s official media team.

The Brazilian is one who has been tipped for a central role in the future, but admittedly prefers to be playing out wider. He has shown his talents for the winger role when getting his chance in the first-team and has shown exactly why he can be so effective on the wings, but as seen here, he can clearly be effective in front of goal.

Four shots… nothing but net ✅ @GabiMartinelli 🔥 Who's ready for some Thursday training? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/RZszW4vC8O — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2022

The 20 year-old is clearly full of confidence, and will hopefully be able to bring that into the clash with Man United tomorrow afternoon, where we could really take a grip on the race for the top-four by building a nice advantage over our rivals.

Will you be backing Martinelli to fire against the Red Devils?

Patrick

