Watch: Arsenal get straight back level thanks to our club captain

Martin Odegaard has put Arsenal back level after his deflected effort beat Bernd Leno moments after falling behind to Fulham.
The Gunners will be relieved to be back on terms having been so dominant since the kick off, and nobody will be happier than Gabriel Magalhaes who had been at fault in allowing our London rivals to get on the scoresheet.
Bukayo Saka’s forward run was integral to our strike, breaking into the final third before laying off our club captain, whose neat footwork allowed him the space to get his shot away, although a mean deflection saw it go into the opposite end of the goal to the one he had aimed.
Ødegaard grabs an equaliser for Arsenal! ⚡
"𝙃𝙚'𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝" pic.twitter.com/HDVQ2Umrm3
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2022
There is still around 20 minutes to play, which should be plenty if we can continue to dominate proceedings, and it will be interesting to see if the boss brings on Marquinhos who was promoted from the Under-21 side to make today’s bench.
Well, some of you wanted to see Arsenal come from behind to win a match, before you accept something is cooking, now you have it. Another 3point on to the next one.
Am proud of the team, the way they respond each time an opponent score is promising. We could have scored more to end the game earlier,but a win is a win.
Still look suspect at the back don’t care what anyone says when we play the big boys they will exploit this weakness just look at the chaos fulham caused yes we got the win but not convinced by our defending let’s see what happens when we play top teams!