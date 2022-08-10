Watch: Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino’s MOTM performance on full debut

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino made his full debut for Blackpool this evening in their League Cup outing with Barrow, and has come in for mass praise.

The 18 year-old has been hailed as the hottest young prospect on the fringes of the Gunners first-team at present, and had been tipped for further action for us this term, but a loan deal was sought instead.

While Patino did feature in their league match at the weekend, coming on for a late substitute cameo in their 2-0 defeat, he was named to make his full debut this evening, and while he was souded out as Man of the Match, he wasn’t able to help his side onto victory.

Patino could be set to quickly establish himself in the Seasiders first-team, which can only help his progression as he looks to pick up some crucial first-team experience. Should he impress as expected, he could well be ready to try and impress Mikel Arteta in the 2023 pre-season.

Could the 18 year-old be set to take the Championship by storm and come back to fight with our midfielders next term?

Patrick

