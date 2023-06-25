Watch Arsenal players in action at Women’s World Cup 2023 FREE in UK – full schedule by Michelle

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be shown live on the BBC and ITV, as they have agreed a deal with FIFA to broadcast the tournament in the UK.

The World Cup’s opening game between New Zealand and Norway is on the BBC. That match, on Thursday, 20th July, also features the tournament’s opening ceremony before kick-off at 08:00.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We have shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with Fifa for the upcoming tournament.

“The growth of the women’s game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final last summer on TV.

“In partnership with ITV, we are delighted to make this World Cup available to the widest possible audience and free to air.”

The United States are the reigning Women’s World Cup champions and will play their first match of the tournament against debutants Vietnam on Saturday, 22nd July (02:00) live on the BBC. On the same day, the Lionesses’ opening group game against Haiti will be shown on ITV (10.30).

With first pick of the last-16 stage, the BBC will show England’s first knockout game if they make it past the group stage.

There will be three games most days during the group stage, but four games per day on 22nd July, 30th July, 31st July, 1st August and 2nd August.

The BBC is the only place you can watch both semi-finals on 15th-16th August. The final, on Sunday, 20th August (11:00), will be broadcast by the BBC and ITV.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the ninth tournament and will be the biggest so far, with 32 nations taking part – more than one million match tickets have been sold already!

TV coverage of England group games (all BST)

Lotte Wubben-Moy is the only Arsenal player in the Lionesses due to Beth Mead & captain Leah Williamson suffering ACL ruptures. Alessia Russo is widely speculated to be joining Arsenal too..

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC

1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV

TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games

Arsenal’s Player of the Season Katie McCabe will be captaining Ireland. Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be representing Australia’s Matilda’s. Sabrina D’Angelo is in the Canada WNT squad as will Cloe Lacasse who is widely rumoured to be joining Arsenal too..

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC

TV schedule for all 2023 Women’s World Cup group games

20 July, 08:00: New Zealand v Norway – BBC Maanum

20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV Catley, Foord v McCabe

21 July, 03:30: Nigeria v Canada – BBC D’Angelo, Lacasse

21 July, 06:00: Philippines v Switzerland – ITV – Walti, Maritz

21 July, 08:30: Spain v Costa Rica – BBC

22 July, 02:00: United States v Vietnam – BBC

22 July, 08:00: Zambia v Japan – BBC

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV Wubben-Moy, Russo

22 July, 13:00: Denmark v China – BBC Kuhl

23 July, 06:00: Sweden v South Africa – BBC Blackstenius Hurtig, Ilestedt (anticipated to be joining Arsenal)

23 July, 08:30: Netherlands v Portugal – BBC Pelova

23 July, 11:00: France v Jamaica – ITV

24 July, 07:00: Italy v Argentina – ITV

24 July, 09:30: Germany v Morocco – ITV

24 July, 12:00: Brazil v Panama – ITV

25 July, 03:00: Colombia v South Korea – BBC

25 July, 06:30: New Zealand v Philippines – ITV

25 July, 09:00: Switzerland v Norway – ITV Walti, Maritz v Maanum

26 July, 06:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

26 July, 08:30: Spain v Zambia – BBC

26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV D’Angelo, Lacasse v McCabe

27 July, 02:00: United States v Netherlands – BBC

27 July, 08:30: Portugal v Vietnam – ITV

27 July, 11:00: Australia v Nigeria – BBC Catley, Foord

28 July, 01:00: Argentina v South Africa – ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC Wubben-Moy, Russo v Kuhl

28 July, 12:00: China v Haiti – ITV

29 July, 08:30: Sweden v Italy – BBC Blackstenius, Hurtig Ilestedt

29 July, 11:00: France v Brazil – BBC

29 July, 13:30: Panama v Jamaica – ITV

30 July, 05:30: South Korea v Morocco – BBC

30 July, 08:00: Norway v Philippines – BBC Maanum

30 July, 08:00: Switzerland v New Zealand – BBC Walti, Maritz

30 July, 10:30: Germany v Colombia – ITV

31 July, 08:00: Costa Rica v Zambia – ITV

31 July, 08:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

31 July, 11:00: Canada v Australia – BBC D-Angelo, Lacasse v Catley, Foord

31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC McCabe

1 August, 08:00: Portugal v United States – ITV

1 August, 08:00: Vietnam v Netherlands – ITV Pelova

1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV Wubben-Moy, Russo

1 August, 12:00: Haiti v Denmark – ITV Kuhl

2 August, 08:00: Argentina v Sweden – BBC Blackstenius, Hurtig Ilestedt

2 August, 08:00: South Africa v Italy – BBC

2 August, 11:00: Jamaica v Brazil – ITV

2 August, 11:00: Panama v France – ITV

3 August, 11:00: Morocco v Colombia – BBC

3 August, 11:00: South Korea v Germany – BBC

How are you planning to watch the World Cup games? They’re all in the morning! Will TV’s be on in work places? Or are you going in person to enjoy the Australian winter?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

