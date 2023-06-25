Watch Arsenal players in action at Women’s World Cup 2023 FREE in UK – full schedule by Michelle
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be shown live on the BBC and ITV, as they have agreed a deal with FIFA to broadcast the tournament in the UK.
The World Cup’s opening game between New Zealand and Norway is on the BBC. That match, on Thursday, 20th July, also features the tournament’s opening ceremony before kick-off at 08:00.
Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We have shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with Fifa for the upcoming tournament.
“The growth of the women’s game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final last summer on TV.
“In partnership with ITV, we are delighted to make this World Cup available to the widest possible audience and free to air.”
The United States are the reigning Women’s World Cup champions and will play their first match of the tournament against debutants Vietnam on Saturday, 22nd July (02:00) live on the BBC. On the same day, the Lionesses’ opening group game against Haiti will be shown on ITV (10.30).
With first pick of the last-16 stage, the BBC will show England’s first knockout game if they make it past the group stage.
There will be three games most days during the group stage, but four games per day on 22nd July, 30th July, 31st July, 1st August and 2nd August.
The BBC is the only place you can watch both semi-finals on 15th-16th August. The final, on Sunday, 20th August (11:00), will be broadcast by the BBC and ITV.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the ninth tournament and will be the biggest so far, with 32 nations taking part – more than one million match tickets have been sold already!
TV coverage of England group games (all BST)
Lotte Wubben-Moy is the only Arsenal player in the Lionesses due to Beth Mead & captain Leah Williamson suffering ACL ruptures. Alessia Russo is widely speculated to be joining Arsenal too..
22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV
28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC
1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV
TV coverage of Republic of Ireland group games
Arsenal’s Player of the Season Katie McCabe will be captaining Ireland. Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be representing Australia’s Matilda’s. Sabrina D’Angelo is in the Canada WNT squad as will Cloe Lacasse who is widely rumoured to be joining Arsenal too..
20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV
26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV
31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC
TV schedule for all 2023 Women’s World Cup group games
20 July, 08:00: New Zealand v Norway – BBC Maanum
20 July, 11:00: Australia v Republic of Ireland – ITV Catley, Foord v McCabe
21 July, 03:30: Nigeria v Canada – BBC D’Angelo, Lacasse
21 July, 06:00: Philippines v Switzerland – ITV – Walti, Maritz
21 July, 08:30: Spain v Costa Rica – BBC
22 July, 02:00: United States v Vietnam – BBC
22 July, 08:00: Zambia v Japan – BBC
22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV Wubben-Moy, Russo
22 July, 13:00: Denmark v China – BBC Kuhl
23 July, 06:00: Sweden v South Africa – BBC Blackstenius Hurtig, Ilestedt (anticipated to be joining Arsenal)
23 July, 08:30: Netherlands v Portugal – BBC Pelova
23 July, 11:00: France v Jamaica – ITV
24 July, 07:00: Italy v Argentina – ITV
24 July, 09:30: Germany v Morocco – ITV
24 July, 12:00: Brazil v Panama – ITV
25 July, 03:00: Colombia v South Korea – BBC
25 July, 06:30: New Zealand v Philippines – ITV
25 July, 09:00: Switzerland v Norway – ITV Walti, Maritz v Maanum
26 July, 06:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV
26 July, 08:30: Spain v Zambia – BBC
26 July, 13:00: Canada v Republic of Ireland – ITV D’Angelo, Lacasse v McCabe
27 July, 02:00: United States v Netherlands – BBC
27 July, 08:30: Portugal v Vietnam – ITV
27 July, 11:00: Australia v Nigeria – BBC Catley, Foord
28 July, 01:00: Argentina v South Africa – ITV
28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC Wubben-Moy, Russo v Kuhl
28 July, 12:00: China v Haiti – ITV
29 July, 08:30: Sweden v Italy – BBC Blackstenius, Hurtig Ilestedt
29 July, 11:00: France v Brazil – BBC
29 July, 13:30: Panama v Jamaica – ITV
30 July, 05:30: South Korea v Morocco – BBC
30 July, 08:00: Norway v Philippines – BBC Maanum
30 July, 08:00: Switzerland v New Zealand – BBC Walti, Maritz
30 July, 10:30: Germany v Colombia – ITV
31 July, 08:00: Costa Rica v Zambia – ITV
31 July, 08:00: Japan v Spain – ITV
31 July, 11:00: Canada v Australia – BBC D-Angelo, Lacasse v Catley, Foord
31 July, 11:00: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria – BBC McCabe
1 August, 08:00: Portugal v United States – ITV
1 August, 08:00: Vietnam v Netherlands – ITV Pelova
1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV Wubben-Moy, Russo
1 August, 12:00: Haiti v Denmark – ITV Kuhl
2 August, 08:00: Argentina v Sweden – BBC Blackstenius, Hurtig Ilestedt
2 August, 08:00: South Africa v Italy – BBC
2 August, 11:00: Jamaica v Brazil – ITV
2 August, 11:00: Panama v France – ITV
3 August, 11:00: Morocco v Colombia – BBC
3 August, 11:00: South Korea v Germany – BBC
How are you planning to watch the World Cup games? They’re all in the morning! Will TV’s be on in work places? Or are you going in person to enjoy the Australian winter?
COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
