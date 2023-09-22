Watch Arsenal players in inaugural Women’s Nations League action by Michelle

The UEFA Nations League results will determine the European competitors in the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympics. If England win their group then reach the final, Team GB will qualify for the Paris games.

Arsenal Women have 12 European players in their ranks, that are currently fit to play for their national teams.

Group A1

England – Alessia Russo

Netherlands – Victoria Pelova

Belgium

Scotland

European Champions & World Cup runners-up England are in Group A1, alongside Euro 2017 champions the Netherlands. These footballing power-houses will be joined by Belgium and Scotland. Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo & Victoria Pelova will go head to head in this group, although Russo will not play in the first game against Scotland tonight as she joined the England camp late due to a “period of recuperation“. Beth Mead, Leah Williamson & Vivianne Miedema are still ruled out due to ACL injuries. And Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is unavailable due to picking up a recent injury.

Group A2

France

Norway – Frida Maanum

Austria – Manu Zinsberger

Portugal

As France will host the 2024 Olympic Games, they are guaranteed their place in the tournament, but will still participate in Group A2. Norway, Austria and Portugal, make up the rest of the group. Laura Wienroither will not be available for Austria, due to her ACL injury.

Group A3

Germany

Denmark – Kathrine Kuhl

Iceland

Wales

After a shocking group stage exit in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Germany will be hoping to bounce back and book their place at the Olympics. Denmark, who made it to the Round of 16 of Australia & New Zealand 2023, will join them in Group A3, alongside Iceland and Wales.

Group A4

Sweden – Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt

Spain – Kaia Codina

Italy

Switzerland – Lia Walti, Noelle Maritz

Group A4 includes the newly crowned World Champions, Spain. They will be joined by Sweden – who reached the final of the 2020 Olympic Games and secured 3rd place in the Women’s World Cup 2023 – along with Italy and Switzerland. This group is full of Gunners!

Group B1

Albania

Hungary

N.Ireland

Republic of Ireland – Katie McCabe

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will captain Ireland against N.Ireland, Hungary & Albania.

Broadcasting rights are subject to each nation, with England, Wales, and Scotland games being shown across BBC and ITV. A few games will be available to watch on UEFA.tv.

Friday 22 September

England vs Scotland, 19:45 UK

Belgium vs Netherlands, 19:30 UK

France vs Portugal, 20:10 UK

Norway vs Austria, 18:00 UK

Denmark vs Germany, 17:00 UK

Iceland vs Wales, 19:00 UK

Sweden vs Spain, 17:30 UK

Switzerland vs Italy, 18:30 UK

Tuesday 26 September

Netherlands vs England, 19:00 UK

Scotland vs Belgium, 19:45 UK

Austria vs France, 17:30 UK

Portugal vs Norway, 18:15 UK

Germany vs Iceland, 17:15 UK

Wales vs Denmark, 19:15 UK

Spain vs Switzerland, 20:00 UK

Italy vs Sweden, 16:45 UK

