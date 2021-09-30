Watch: Arsenal’s behind-the-scenes footage from their squad photo-shoot

Arsenal spent one day last week to get together to take a new squad photo for the new season, the first non-socially distanced one since the Coronavirus pandemic.

12 months ago the players attempted to do a squad photo, but with the players spread out across the pitch, but thankfully restrictions have allowed a more normal shoot this time around.

The all-round feeling on the day was one of positivity, and the performance that followed this outing clearly highlighted that, with us putting in our best performance in a very long time.

Could this day have been an ideal team-building exercise ahead of the North London Derby?

Patrick