Watch: Arsenal’s fringe star score superb solo goal against France

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe scored great goal on international duty last night to put his Ivory Coast side ahead in their friendly clash with France.

The Elephants led after the Gunners star opened the scoring yesterday, only to see his succumb to the loss after suffering a last-minute goal thanks to Aurelian Tchouameni, but the result takes nothing away from our star’s effort.

Pepe picked the ball up on the far right before working his way into the box, before cutting to the right past Theo Hernandez to snap his shot off into the bottom corner of the net.

Nicolas Pépé gives Ivory Coast the lead against France! Make sure you stay for the celebrations 🕺 pic.twitter.com/t1WCGLeJpk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 25, 2022

The former Lille forward has been doing well for his country since the turn of the year, but has still found first-team opportunities hard to come by, although with both Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka yet to prove ready to feature for England this week, he could get that chance soon enough.

Patrick