Watch: Arsenal’s fringe star score superb solo goal against France

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe scored great goal on international duty last night to put his Ivory Coast side ahead in their friendly clash with France.
The Elephants led after the Gunners star opened the scoring yesterday, only to see his succumb to the loss after suffering a last-minute goal thanks to Aurelian Tchouameni, but the result takes nothing away from our star’s effort.
Pepe picked the ball up on the far right before working his way into the box, before cutting to the right past Theo Hernandez to snap his shot off into the bottom corner of the net.
Nicolas Pépé gives Ivory Coast the lead against France!
The former Lille forward has been doing well for his country since the turn of the year, but has still found first-team opportunities hard to come by, although with both Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka yet to prove ready to feature for England this week, he could get that chance soon enough.
My word
I have a bold suggestion for some time now for Pepe.
Loan Nicolas Pepe out to a premier league team, stipulate in the one year loaning contract for any match he is not started in once not injured that club has to pay Arsenal fifty thousand pounds.
It’s like the last throw of the dice, he could very well come good after a full season of uninterrupted run into a premier league club
Mental!!! And great idea gunsmoke.and i also think he should be converted to a no9 he’s such a finishing expert don’t know why arteta can’t read the writing on the wall,he’s been awful in the build up play from out wide.this is the only problem i’ve been having with arteta since he took charge,infact i can go as far as calling him a marquee striker i’ve respected his finishing abilities since his goal against slavia prague at uel last campaign.just a brilliant finisher IMO.Arteta should take a very close look at him,he’s got no winger qualities to be honest.