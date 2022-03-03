It was was an important month of football for both Arsenal’s Men and Women’s sides, and you can view and vote for your favourite #GoalOfTheMonth from the highlight reel below.

February was another positive month for Arsenal Football Club, with our Women’s side holding onto their place at the top of the division as well as earning a place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, while the Men’s side won all three of their fixtures.

While it wasn’t the busiest schedule of fixtures in what is the shortest month of the year, we have just five nominees for this month’s Goal of the Month award which can be found here.

🏆 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 🏆 🇨🇮 Nico Pepe

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

🇮🇪 Katie McCabe

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe

🇸🇪 Stina Blackstenius Vote for your GOTM winner now! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 3, 2022

I feel like the women’s goals usually get less votes in general, but McCabe’s volley was a real delight from our 4-0 victory over Liverpool, but which effort do you think should win this month’s award?

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four