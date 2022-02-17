Arsenal will be eager to get revenge on Brentford for defeating us on the opening day of the season, and have been working hard in training to achieve that.

The preparation could well be key if we are to face the same physical side who proved too much to handle in week one, a day that Ben White would have been eager to forget also.

The team comes into the match on the back of a hard-fought victory over Wolves last week, with nine days in between our last encounter and the weekend’s fixture, meaning we should we well-versed and ready for the challenge ahead, and we are looking sharp in training.

👀 All eyes on Brentford 📺 Watch the lads in action as they prepare for Saturday's game 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2022

Patrick