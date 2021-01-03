Watch: As Arsenal run riot over West Brom in four-goal rout

Arsenal were back to something near their best yesterday as they bullied West Brom by a 4-0 scoreline.

The Gunners were at their lowest point just before Christmas, failing to win any of their last seven in the division, but after three straight wins they are very much looking back on form.

It was amazing solo goal to open the scoring when Kieran Tierney bullied his marker twice to break into the box before firing home, before Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka combined in delightful form to delivery a neat team goal.

Alexandre Lacazette then showed his finishing instinct to score a brace in the second half to cap off a fine performance.

Unfortunately the highlights aren’t as in deep as usual from Arsenal’s official YouTube channel, but that is out of our control unfortunately.

Patrick