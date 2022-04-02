Watch: Balogun continue his fine form with his latest strike

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun scored to help Middlesbrough to a 4-0 win over Peterborough this afternoon, continuing his fine form of recent weeks.

The youngster has six goals in the last four weeks, including three on international duty with the England U21 side, and the 20 year-old didn’t allow his time away from the club to disrupt his form.

His side were 1-0 up when the ball fell to him the box to fire home shortly after half-time to help them take a firm hold on the game, and help his side to close in on their potential promotion.

Balogun staying hot!! Flo is continuing to put himself in goal scoring positions. Confidence is pouring out of him. Love to see this progression from him. Some thought he’s best as a winger, but he’s proving them wrong. He’s so versatile. What a talent! pic.twitter.com/ZpAMYKTkHc — Hale End Productions (@Balogunner14) April 2, 2022

Could Balogun stake a claim for a first-team role at Arsenal next season?

Patrick