Watch: Balogun continue his fine form with his latest strike

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun scored to help Middlesbrough to a 4-0 win over Peterborough this afternoon, continuing his fine form of recent weeks.

The youngster has six goals in the last four weeks, including three on international duty with the England U21 side, and the 20 year-old didn’t allow his time away from the club to disrupt his form.

His side were 1-0 up when the ball fell to him the box to fire home shortly after half-time to help them take a firm hold on the game, and help his side to close in on their potential promotion.

Could Balogun stake a claim for a first-team role at Arsenal next season?

