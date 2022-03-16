Watch Balogun score for Middlesbrough last night plus other highlights

The Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has been absolutely incredible for the Gunners’ Youth sides, but his early season performances showed that he was still not ready for the rigours of the Premier League, so it was a great move to send him on loan to high-flying Middlesbrough in the Championship in January.

He has gradully got into his rhythm and found the net for his loan club in a 2-0 win at Birmingham last night. You can watch it here…

Being American-born, Balogun is getting a lot of attention from across the water as they are hoping for him to become the Star of the US Mens team in the future, so the USMT have made a video of the highlights of his performances for Boro, and you can watch that one here….

The USA may have great hopes for him, but not as much as us Arsenal fans are keen for him to live up to his potential. If he carries on growing in confidence and starts scoring regularly, he could come back to Arsenal next season and save us a fortune buying an established striker this summer…

Fingers crossed!