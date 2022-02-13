Watch: Balogun’s amazingly skilful assist on his full Championship debut

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun teed up Duncan Watmore for the last goal of Middlesbrough’s 4-1 win over Derby County yesterday.

The young striker is yet to get his name on the scoresheet since joining the Championship side on loan, but did impress in making his full league debut yesterday, capping off that performance with a fine assist, where has beaten both the defender and the goalkeeper with a neat back-heel to tee up his team-mate.

This performance will hopefully mean that he will get more opportunities in the first-team, having enjoyed less than 90 minutes of football in the division in his four substitute appearances prior to this weekend.

