Watch: Balogun’s impressive Ligue 1 debut on loan from Arsenal

Folarin Balogun opened his account with a debut goal against Marseille this weekend, but the Arsenal man’s performance wasn’t enough to to help Reims to pick up any points.

Les Bleus had built up a 3-0 lead prior to our young forward’s goal, which was taken neatly as he headed an awkward ball beyond the goalkeeper. Marseille added their fourth in injury time, but that doesn’t take away from the positive and confident performance of Balogun, who could be primed for a big year of goal scoring.

Could Balogun’s loan move to Reims be exactly what was needed to help him break the barrier between youth and senior football?

