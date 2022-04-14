Watch: Ben White’s debut season impressions for Arsenal

Ben White has proved to be a great signing for Arsenal thus far, and Frimmy has explained exactly what has impressed him most.

The English defender has quickly established himself as a key member of our backline with a number of impressive displays after his move from Brighton last summer, but it wasn’t the easiest start to life with Brentford initially causing him trouble. He quickly proved his haters wrong after that performance however, and he really came into his own in the North London Derby against Tottenham.

While I don’t think any of our signings stand a chance of beating Aaron Ramsdale to the ‘signing of the season’ tag come the end of the campaign, White’s contribution certainly shouldn’t be discounted, and he likely ranks as our second-best addition this term.

Does White deserve to be in the running for the award or is it a one-horse race?

Patrick