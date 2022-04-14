Arsenal have conceded five times in our last two matches, resulting in two losses, and Bernd Leno’s form in training could well see him get the chance in goal.

The German was swiftly dropped from the first-team earlier in the season after we suffered three straight losses in August, and Aaron Ramsdale quickly took his chance with both hands.

The English shot-stopper has been unmoveable from his first-choice role for much of the campaign, but chinks in his armour may well be starting to show, and as shown below, the form of Leno in training could well make the manager reconsider who should start this weekend.

Getting set for Southampton ✅ 📺 Our latest training edit has just dropped 👇#SOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 13, 2022

Dropping Ramsdale could well be a statement of intent from Arteta, one which could tell his entire team that you have to work your hardest at all times and that you shouldn’t take your role for granted, but given the fact that Aaron has been amongst our best players all season, it would be no shock if he was to continue as our number one.

Could the decision to focus on Leno in this highlight reel be a signal that Leno could be making a return to action?

Patrick