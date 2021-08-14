Watch: Brentford fans greet Bukayo Saka with standing ovation after controversial summer

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka enjoyed a thoroughly impressive summer with England at Euro 2020, but controversially came in for disgusting abuse on social media.

The 19 year-old was one of the youngsters who stepped up to take a penalty in the final shootout as we found ourselves losing in the most painful way, and a number of so-called England ‘fans’ moved to take aim at the young winger, with disgusting and sometimes racist abuse being sent his way.

The Brentford fans wanted to make their feelings clear when the youngster came on off the bench however, showing their appreciation of Saka with a standing ovation.



Pictures courtesy of Sky sports

We can’t thank you for the overall evening after such a painful result, but thank you Brentford for the above.

Patrick